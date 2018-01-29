Michigan agency offers grants to improve county fairgrounds

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is offering grants to help improve buildings and other facilities at county fairgrounds.

Also available are grants for groups hosting other fairs or expositions where livestock and commodities are shown. Those awards would support premiums or promotional activities.

Livestock exhibitions hosting expos must meet the required number of exhibitors.

Grant proposals are due by 5 p.m. Thursday.

They’ll go through a competitive process and will be reviewed by an evaluation committee.

Detailed information and an application form are available here.