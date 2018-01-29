Magic Johnson on MSU sex assaults: “If anyone was aware…they should be fired”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Magic Johnson tweets about Michigan State University, Larry Nassar and how the scandal was handled and how it is unraveling.

As a Spartan, I love MSU and want to work with Coach Izzo, the administration, and the students to be a part of the solution in any way that I can. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

The roles of the new President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty, campus police and students will be to work together to create new policies and procedures to ensure this never happens again. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

If anyone was aware of the sexual assault happening to women on the MSU campus from the office of the President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty & campus police, and didn’t say or do anything about it, they should be fired. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

Cookie and I stand in support of the victims and their families as they embark on the road to recovery; and I support the movement to hold everyone involved accountable. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

