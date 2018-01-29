Magic Johnson on MSU sex assaults: “If anyone was aware…they should be fired”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Magic Johnson tweets about Michigan State University, Larry Nassar and how the scandal was handled and how it is unraveling.

