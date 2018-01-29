Homeless Angels offer vaccinations with weekly dinner

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Homeless Angels held it’s weekly “Dinner in the Park” Sunday.

But this meal was a little bit different because it was also an opportunity for people to get vaccinated who wouldn’t normally have the means to do so.

The Ingham County Health Department was on site at the dinner in Reutter Park where officials shared information about hepatitis and offered free vaccinations for those who needed them.

It was an added opportunity for those that come to the dinners week to week for a warm meal.

An organizer says it can be easy to fall into a situation where you are in need of the services that Homeless Angels works to provide.

It’s only a matter of being one or two paychecks away from what’s going to happen, and things spiraling out of control,” Timothy Baise, president of Homeless Angels. “From divorce to all sorts of things. Really, it’s not limited to anybody. Poverty is wicked and it looks to find somebody all the time.”

The Homeless Angels hosts a dinner in the park every Sunday, each time in a different city park.