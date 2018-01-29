Former MSU counselor talks culture surrounding sexual assault on campus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Michigan State University sexual assault counselor Lauren Allswede spoke to 6 News Monday night about her time at MSU, and why she left.

6 News first mentioned Allswede last Friday, when an ESPN Outside the Lines investigation on MSU first broke.

Allswede told ESPN that as a counselor at MSU, she was disturbed by how the university handled some sexual assault allegations involving its student athletes.

However, as Allswede told 6 News Monday, it wasn’t just those allegations that bothered her, it was the entire culture surrounding sexual assault reporting on MSU’s campus.

“I was prepared to be burnt out from working with trauma all the time, but I found that I was more burnt out from these barriers I kept encountering,” Allswede said. “Especially from systems that were designed to help survivors that seemed more often to hurt survivors.”

Allswede worked at MSU for 7 years, before deciding to leave in 2015.

She says one of the reasons she left was because of a lack of transparency when it came to how certain cases of reported sexual assaults were handled by the athletic department.

“We weren’t sure if anything was being done in terms of accountability, or making sure people had adequate resources. Any question we had wasn’t being answered, there wasn’t even anybody to ask,” Allswede said.

However, she added the problem extended beyond student athletes.

“There’s a bias in each department, not just the athletic department,” Allswede said. “When they become the ones that have to investigate a complaint against their own department or members of their department there’s a conflict of interest.”

Allswede says this preferential treatment doesn’t come from a malicious place. However, as revealed in the Larry Nassar case, it can hurt more than it can help.

“When somebody is given immunity just by nature of their position, their influence, their power, their esteem, so that they’re not challenged and they’re not questioned they’re not scrutinized in the same way that other members of MSU might be,” Allswede said. “Then that can become dangerous really quickly.”

Allswede acknowledged that since she left MSU, the university has taken steps to address the problem.

However, she added that to really fix it will take more than just a change in policies and procedures.

“What kinds of conversations are happening on campus, professors talking about, are different departments communicating on campus, are victims service providers attending the same meetings as administrative staff,” Allswede said. “You know, is the communication being shared and equally addressed.”

MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo and head football coach Mark Dantonio have maintained that they handled all allegations of sexual assault against their players through the proper channels.

Most recently, Izzo touched on the controversy surrounding MSU athletics Monday night at his weekly radio show.

“I guess I would be semi remiss if I didn’t first thank you for the support,” Izzo said. “I am in a job that uh there’s always gonna be controversy, and questions but I just, I’m not gonna say much except thank you and uh I’ll continue to try to do what I can do to help this process along, this healing process for all of us to be honest with you.”