1 dead in Charlotte car-truck collision

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – Heavy snow and bad road conditions are being investigated as factors in a fatal crash this morning in Charlotte.

According to a news release from the Charlotte Police Department, just before 4:00 a.m. a semi-truck and car collided on southbound I-69 at Lansing Road.

Police say initial reports indicate that the passenger car, driven by a 56-year-old man, was attempting to enter the highway southbound.

The driver of the car lost control and collided with the semi-truck.

Police say the driver of the car died at the scene and the truck driver was not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

The Charlotte Police Department is continuing the investigation.