EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On the same day Michigan State University Mark Hollis stepped down from his position, Spartan head football coach Mark Dantonio addressed the issue of his actions in the wake of alleged sexual assaults involving his team.
His comments are in the video above.
Mark Dantonio speaks out on sexual assault actions
EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On the same day Michigan State University Mark Hollis stepped down from his position, Spartan head football coach Mark Dantonio addressed the issue of his actions in the wake of alleged sexual assaults involving his team.