Lt. Governor calls on MSU to set up fund for victims of Nassar

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Michigan Lt. Governor Brian Calley is calling on Michigan State University to create a fund that will compensate victims of Larry Nassar.

The former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor pleaded guilty to sexually abusing women and girls under the guise of medical treatment in both Ingham and Eaton Counties.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in Ingham County on Wednesday. That’s on top of his previous sentence of 60 years for admitting to possessing child pornography.

Last week, 156 women and girls who are survivors of Nassar’s abuse, shared emotional stories during his sentencing hearing in Ingham County.

Calley believes this fund will need to be hundreds of millions of dollars in order to compensate the survivors for everything they’ve been through.

He also said that MSU attorneys should move to settle lawsuits filed by victims of Nassar, rather than continue to fight them, adding that the university needs to make a dramatic shift in policies.

In December, the MSU Board of Trustees announced its creation of a $10 million fund for victims of Nassar, as a way to show the university’s “concern for and commitment to these brave young women.”

The funds will be used for things like counseling and mental health services. Victims will be able to receive reimbursement for their expenses related to those services from a provider of their choice.

Calley is running for Michigan Governor.