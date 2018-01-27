Attorney General releases details of MSU investigation, names investigative team

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is under scrutiny for how it handled the Larry Nassar scandal and the Michigan Attorney General is confident he’ll find out who knew what and when.

A few weeks ago, 6 News broke the news that Attorney General Bill Schuette had plans to investigate MSU and on Saturday, he confirmed that.

In fact, he said the investigation has been ongoing.

Schuette announced on Saturday that a “special independent prosecutor” will be leading an ongoing investigation into who knew what and when at Michigan State University when it comes to the sexual abuse scandal by former doctor Larry Nassar.

This announcement comes after months of calls for an independent investigation into how the university addressed allegations.

“It is abundantly clear that a full and complete investigation of what happened to Michigan State University from the president’s office down is required,” said Schuette.

Schuette said his office has an open and ongoing investigation into systemic issues with sexual misconduct at MSU, and on Saturday afternoon, he introduced the media to the investigative team in charge of it.

“My department and this investigation will find out who knew what, when, who took action, who failed to take action, what did or did not happen and what should have happened,” Schuette stated.

The investigation will be led by “independent special prosecutor” and retired Kent County Proseuctor William Forsyth.

“We’re going to be quick, but we’re not going to hurry,” said Forsythe.

Forsyth said in his more than 20 years, he’s never seen a case like this before.

“We also intend to look at the rules the regulations and the safeguards that were put in place at Michigan State, to protect the victims of these crimes,” Forsythe stated.

The Michigan State Police will also be involved.

“We will muster and dedicate whatever resources that will be necessary to work on specifically the criminal side of this investigation,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue of the Michigan State Police.

While the attorney general did not take any questions from reporters, he did say that his office will be looking at all levels of leadership at the university.

“No individual and no department at Michigan State University is off limits,” Schuette stated.

Schuette also took aim at the MSU board of trustees.

“I don’t need advice from the board of trustees at MSU about how to conduct an investigation. Frankly, they should be the last ones to be providing advice given their conduct throughout this entire episode,” said Schuette.

And while MSU will be under a spotlight, Schuette says getting answers for the victims is priority.

“The most important focus must be the survivors…this is about them…these strong survivors and their families deserve nothing less,” said Schuette.

Schuette also said that he’ll be sending a letter to the MSU board of trustees on Saturday asking for the university’s legal counsel, Patrick Fitzgerald, to turn over all of the information he’s collected so far.

While it’s unclear how long this investigation will take, Schuette said there will be a report released with the findings as soon as it’s completed.