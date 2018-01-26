“Waitress” serves up delights at Wharton Center

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The stage performance of “Waitress” is serving up a sweet helping of music, love, and pie.

“Waitress” is based on the 2007 movie, but the lead actress Desi Oakley who plays Jenns says, seeing it on stage is a whole different show.

“You don’t need to have seen the film to love this piece of theater,” Oakley said.

Jenna is a woman with an almost magical ability to make delicious pies.

Her Mother taught her to bake as a distraction from an abusive Father. Now Jenna makes pies, as an escape from her own abusive marriage.

“The script is so relevant and so real. We’re talking about real things that happen right now” Oakley said.

Oakley says Jenna loses sight of her dreams, and the show follows her journey to find them again.

“Will this woman know who she really is and will she fight for what she believes in and who she is and the audience roots for that and roots for her. it’s really special, it makes you want to think about your life.”

It’s a story Oakley says will resonate with everyone while entertaining them with song, dance and baking.

“The importance of this story and the relevance of this story, alongside the music and the entertainment – this is art on stage and it’s art with a purpose” Oakley said.

Sara Bareilles wrote the music for “Waitress”, and was nominated for a Tony award for her work.

It runs at the Wharton Center on MSU’s campus through Sunday.