Teen hit by car with frosty windows in Jackson County

BLACKMAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen from Jackson County is recovering after she was hit by a car while waiting for her school bus.

6 News talked with police about what they’re hoping drivers can learn from this incident.

It was a terrifying crash that could have been avoided.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, a 15-year-old girl was standing at the corner of Browning and Westminster in Blackman Township waiting for the school bus when she was hit by a car.

Sgt. Darin McIntosh of the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety says multiple witnesses called 911 and the girl was taken to the hospital.

Officers say the car that hit the girl was covered in frost.

“The female driver didn’t take the time to scrape her windows before leaving for her commute, and ultimately didn’t see that she was missing the road she was attempting to turn onto,” Sgt. McIntosh said.

Sgt. McIntosh says the girl was standing in a grassy area off the roadway when she was hit.

Police say the teen only received non-life threatening injuries, but one of her legs was hurt in the crash.

The 36-year-old driver was cited for reckless driving.

Officers say they see vehicles driving with fully-frosted all the time, and not scraping your windows could result in getting pulled over, or like we saw with the teen, create a dangerous situation on the roads.

“We understand that people are in a hurry, but in most circumstances it’s a civil infraction and a misdemeanor if your vision is obstructed to the point where you’re a hazard on the roadway,” Sgt. McIntosh said.

Officers say what happened Friday morning was a close call, and could have easily resulted in severe injuries or a fatality.

“We’re lucky this was a 25 mile per hour zone. People can still be injured at low speeds, but if this would have happened on a 55 mile per hour roadway or even 35, the results could have been a lot worse,” Sgt. McIntosh said.