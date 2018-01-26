Students respond to shake ups in MSU leadership

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Following the latest bombshell out of Michigan State University Friday — long-time athletic director Mark Hollis stepping down — 6 News caught up with students to see how they are feeling about their school.

Overall, students say the Larry Nassar scandal has put their school in a bad light.

“I think it was bad enough with Larry Nassar but now that like everyone else is involved too it’s worse it puts a bad name for MSU and everyone who goes here,” said MSU student Samantha Eggett. “It doesn’t make any of us look very good.”

Another MSU student Lucas Sliwinski says Hollis’ resignation Friday, and Lou Anna K. Simon’s resignation Wednesday are only steps in the healing process.

“It’s kind of like our start of the progress of moving on from the situation that just happened but I think there is still work that needs to happen within,” Sliwinski said. “With the board of trustees and so forth, but I am happy that there’s progress that’s being made.”

“I think we need change here. I don’t think people like that should still be here representing MSU, or be involved in anything for MSU,” Eggett said.

MSU student Jared Kaczor says it is important that everyone involved in the scandal is removed from the university.

“I think it’s really important that anyone that could be culpable is found at fault and then steps down or is terminated,” Kaczor said.