Sheriff: Suspect arrested in Jackson County after school threat

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – An 18-year-old student has been arrested after investigators say he threatened a teacher with a weapon.

It all happened this morning just before 8:00 a.m. at Western Career Prep School in Blackman Township.

Officials say a school employee called 911 and said a student had threatened a teacher and then left the school.

The student was spotted walking along a nearby street.

He then began to run away from officers but he was arrested near Michigan Avenue and Robinson Road.

The suspect is being held on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and making threats.

He is currently in the Jackson County Jail awaiting formal charges.

There were no injuries.