MSU Board of Trustees appoints acting president; accepts Simon resignation

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has formally accepted the resignation of Lou Anna K. Simon and has appointed Bill Beekman as acting president.

Beekman will immediately step in to handle the duties of president while the search continues for an interim president.

According to his MSU biography, Beekman serves Michigan State University as Vice President and Secretary of the Board of Trustees.

His duties include administrative responsibilities for board meetings, university ordinances, policies, and courtesies.

He also works with the board and the president to implement their agenda for change.

It is expected that Beekman will only serve in that position for a short while during the national search continues.

The Board of Trustees also is calling for a third party to investigate the events surrounding the Larry Nassar sexual assaults.

Boardmembers made statements directed to the Nassar victims, voicing support for the girls and women.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.