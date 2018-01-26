Headline acts announced for “Faster Horses” music festival

(WLNS) – The people who put together the annual “Faster Horses” country music festival each year like to refer to the event as a “hillbilly sleepover”.

This year the 3-day event is set for July 21-23 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

The lineup for this year’s festival is out and there are some big name acts headlining the event.

Blake Shelton is one of the headlining acts. He’s known for his judge duties on NBC’s “The Voice,” being named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man of the Year or eight-time Grammy Award nominee.

Shelton is known for hits like “God Gave Me You,” ‘Boys ‘Round Here,” “Some Beach,” among many more.

Also taking center stage will be venerable country superstars Brooks and Dunn.

Through their nearly 30 years together, Brooks & Dunn have done just about everything and stayed in the forefront as the country music landscape continued to change and evolve over the years.

The two have won 17 Country Music Association awards, 26 Academy of Country Music awards and two Grammy Awards.

Rounding out the announced list of headliners will be Florida Georgia Line.

This raucous duo is well-suited for the Faster Horses crowd.

The band rocked the 40,000 fans when it closed out the festival three years ago.

The duo burst onto the scene in 2012 when they took home three Academy of Country Music awards; New Artist of the Year, New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year and Vocal Duo of the Year.

According to a news release from event organizers, other acts that will play the main stage are Ashley McBryde, Billy Currington, Brantley Gilbert, Cam, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, LOCASH, Midland, Morgan Wallen, Parmalee, Raelynn, Tyler Farr and Walker Hayes.

ONLINE: Faster Horses Lineup