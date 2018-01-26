Closing day arrives for south Lansing Sam’s Club

Related Coverage South Lansing Sam’s Club is suddenly closed as company shutters stores nationwide

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today is expected to be the final day that the Sam’s Club store in south Lansing is open.

Walmart has decided to close dozens of Sam’s Club locations across the country and on January 11 announced that one of two Sam’s Club stores in the Lansing area was on the list to close January 26.

Sam’s Club on East Edgewood Boulevard began selling merchandise at clearance prices to Sam’s Club members in an effort to reduce inventory prior to the close.

Employees found out the store was closing at staff meetings on January 1.

Walmart, the parent company of Sam’s Club, has said that employees will have opportunities to work in other stores.

The other Lansing area Sam’s Club is located at the Eastwood Towne Center and is not on the closing list.

Nationwide 63 stores are being closed and thousands of employees are being laid off.