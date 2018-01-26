Canton bank robbery, hostage standoff ends peacefully

CANTON, Mich (WLNS) – A tense situation ended peacefully near Detroit last night when a man tried to rob a bank but ended up taking the people inside hostage instead.

It happened at the Citizens Bank branch in Canton Township.

Today the FBI and local police are still investigating but say the armed man ended up surrendering after holding three hostages for nearly four hours.

The attempted robbery started around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the robbery alarm and when they arrived the suspect barricaded himself inside the bank with the hostages.

The FBI and a special operations team successfully negotiated the man’s surrender.

Authorities have not released any information on the suspect or the charges he might face.