“Ashley” Pet Of The Day January 26

Meet “Ashley”, our Pet Of The Day today. Ashley is a cute 1-year-old female cat. She is black with just a small splash of white at the throat. Ashley loves to snuggle and purr in your arms. She can be shy and would be a great companion for a single person in a quiet home. Ashley does get along with other cats but dogs and young children scare her. Ashley has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Ashley by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

