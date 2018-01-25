Students react to resignation of MSU president

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The resignation of Michigan State University’s president following the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal has made headlines nationwide.

That’s brought a lot of attention to the campus of MSU.

Students at Michigan State have been closely watching the Nasser scandal unfold.

“Yeah, it’s definitely all the buzz right now,” said student Kyle Luce.

That buzz got even louder Wednesday night when President Lou Anna Simon announced her resignation.

For students 6 News talked to, this is welcome news.

“I was actually really excited, like really happy because there needed to be a moving forward for the school,” said student Will Housell.

“I think it’s the first step of the healing process. It’s good to see. She lost so much support, she really couldn’t just have a meaningful impact as president,” Luce said.

“I think it’s disgusting that anyone would hold that information knowing the impact it made on those girls,” said student Nani Walker.

Although this scandal is bringing a lot of negative attention to the school, students say this doesn’t represent all spartans.

“I bleed green. I am proud to be a spartan. It’s a great school. Mistakes were made. We have to own up to that. We’ll get past this,” Luce said.

Students say this is a big moment in MSU history, and it’s definitely going to be something they remember after they leave East Lansing.

“I’ve had a lot of friends who are impacted by this. It’s just really significant to me,” Walker said.

“It’s also a good moment to reflect on how the students united together to support the victims,” Housell said.