Students planning march for change at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lou Anna K. Simon may be on her way out as president of Michigan State University, but students are just beginning to have their voices heard.

A group of students are organizing the March for Survivors and Change at MSU.

“Spartans will speak up when there’s injustice,” said MSU student and march organizer Mackenzie Mrla.

The event originally called on President Simon to resign.

Since that’s already happened, the march is changing direction.

“It’s definitely time for us to stand up, especially as students, to those in power who continue to silence those who don’t have power,” Mrla said.

Starting at the school rock on Farm Lane, the march is all about supporting the survivors of Nassar’s abuse and pushing for change.

The students are also presenting a list of requests to school officials.

They include a statement from the board on how they’re going to move forward, and starting a university-wide dialog about the shortcomings of MSU and how they can be addressed.

Students say they hope whatever happens at the rock will spread all over campus and change the university.

“We just need to have a change in looking at survivors and listening to them instead of trying to protect the perpetrators and the institution,” said MSU student and march organizer Siara Milroy.

“I’m hoping that through this event and talking to people that you’ll realize that’s not what we’re about. That’s not who we are, we don’t support that,” said MSU student and march organizer Steve Trosell.

The event starts Friday at 6 p.m.

Organizers say they’ll start with speakers, the reading of their suggestions, and then the crowd will march from the rock on Farm Lane and will continue along Michigan Avenue to the Hannah Administration Building.

Here’s a link to the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/896370737198765/?active_tab=about