Skubick: Who could lead MSU after Simon resignation?

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With the resignation of Dr. Lou Anna Simon, it will be up to the MSU Board of Trustees to pick an interim president.

The players in this town were still digesting the resignation letter from Dr. Lou Anna Simon, who will stay on until an interim president is selected.

That will be the job of the eight-member MSU Board of Trustees.

Former Democratic Gov. Jim Blanchard is definitely interested and has been working this behind the scenes.

Former Republican Gov.John Engler has been mentioned, as has former Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm, but she has taken herself out of consideration.

Mark Murray, who ran Grand Valley State University and now runs the Meijer grocery chain, is mentioned.

“I worked with Mark Murray in the House. He’s a dynamic guy. I think he’d do a terrific job,” said State Sen. Mike Kowall. “I have a lot of respect for John Engler. If he decides to take it I’d be there for him.”

When asked about Jim Blanchard, State Sen. Jim Ananich said, “Another one whose shown dedication to our state and love for the university.”

State Sen. Margaret O’Brien comments, “I don’t know if being a governor makes you eligible for being a president. That would be up to the board.”

A true outsider would be Dr. Mona Hannah-Attisha, who worked on the Flint water crisis and the Flint senator favors her, despite her having no political experience.

“Actually, that’s one of the benefits. We’ve seen what a political culture can do at a university,” said Sen. Ananich.

State Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr of East Lansing wants to talk with each contender before making a choice.

“We have a problem at MSU where survivors feel like they’ve not been supported or believed and I want to know the exact plan to change that culture.”

Before the MSU Board makes a decision, it may have some healing of its own to do given that two members wanted Dr. Simon to leave and the rest did not.