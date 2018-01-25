Proposed power plant receives backlash

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – A proposed $1-billion natural gas-fueled power plant is causing a lot of uproar near Fowlerville.

The goal of the power plant is to generate enough electricity to power millions of homes near the Fowlerville area.

Although no plans are set in stone yet, community members aren’t too thrilled with the idea.

Public comment:

“We’re going to be so industrialized that it is not going to be a clean place for our kids to live.”

“Now I’m going to have to see this, and smell it and deal with all the toxins that are put out in the air…has anybody on the board looked at that just on its own.”

“Who’s going to want to buy a house next to a power plant?”

Tension electrified the room Thursday night as dozens of people blasted the Handy Township Planning Commission after learning about a potential natural gas-fueled power plant that could be built near Fowlerville in the coming years.

“I’m all about seeing communities grow but I don’t necessarily think this is the best opportunity for this area,” said Rebecca Liedel; a concerned community member.

The power plant would be constructed across 145 acres of farmland north of Mason Road and Truhn Road with hopes of generating nearly 1200 megawatts of electricity to power 1.2 million homes.

John Hafner, the Director of “Competitive Power Ventures” says the plant would create hundreds of jobs as well.

“This project is going to help lower electric rates, it’s going to help lower emissions, it’s going to bring jobs, it’s going to bring tax benefits and regionally it’s going to have a lot of benefits both on air quality and power prices,” said Hafner.

But to people in the community, the negatives far outweigh the positives and they have concerns of pollution, odors and they say it would be an eyesore in the area.

“I don’t feel like the community has been educated on exactly what the power plant is going to provide and what the impact could potentially be both good and bad,” Liedel stated.

“Idea behind this proposed power plant is to bring low cost, high efficiency power to Michigan,” said Hafner.

Many of the community members say they were not made aware of this potential project before Thursday.

In fact, many said they heard about Thursday night’s meeting on social media which stirred up even more frustration.

It’s important to point out that this project is still in the early stages and nothing has been finalized yet. 6 News will continue to follow this story as it develops.