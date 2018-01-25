Nassar aftermath: Sen. Gary Peters calls for congressional hearing and investigations

Related Coverage Nassar sentence: 40 to 175 years in prison

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – Michigan Senator Gary Peters is calling for congressional hearings and investigation into sexual abuse of collegiate and amateur athletes.

In a news release the Democratic senator, a member of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said that he has “approached Commerce Committee leaders about holding hearings and investigations specifically to address the sexual abuse of collegiate and amateur athletes. In order to make systemic changes in the way these cases are handled, we must understand why there have been multiple instances of major sexual abuse scandals involving young adult and child athletes, as well as neglectful indifference by officials who should have protected them.”

On the day after disgraced former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 – 175 years in prison, Sen. Peters adds that he also wants to determine “who is responsible at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics for enabling and failing to stop this criminal, who so clearly abused the patients placed in his care.”

“I believe that Michigan State University should commission an independent, outside investigation similar to those done at Penn State and Baylor. Regardless of whether MSU takes this step, I will work to initiate and support the necessary investigation and oversight in the United States Senate. This past week, more than 160 survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse gave voice to the trauma they suffered. We need to show that we heard them, that we listened to them, and that their bravery can be a positive force for change. Our children are watching, and the victims and survivors deserve nothing less.”

