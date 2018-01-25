Lotto winner: “We are just regular people, so winning this kind of money is overwhelming.”

LANSING, Mich., (WLNS) – A Clinton County woman and her husband now have a lot of reasons to smile.

Last week she won a $2 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery and the couple haven’t stopped smiling since then.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Quality Dairy store on West M-21 in Fowler.

“I bought my ticket Wednesday afternoon at QD, and then checked it the next morning when I got to work. I was so shaky when I saw I matched all the numbers. I texted my husband to tell him the good news, and he couldn’t believe me. It was all so surreal.”

She said they woke up the next day and still couldn’t believe their luck.

The 40-year-old player chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million.

“We are just regular people, so winning this kind of money is overwhelming. We’re so thankful to have this and know that our financial future is secure,” the player said.