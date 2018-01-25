Ex-Lansing councilman gets probation in embezzlement case

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A former Lansing City Council president has been sentenced to probation for taking money from a concession stand he managed.

Harold Leeman Jr. was convicted of embezzlement in December by an Ingham County Circuit Court jury.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months probation and pay about $1,000 in restitution.

Leeman was found guilty of making purchases he made on a credit card that Gier Park Community Center Board members gave him access to so he could purchase gas.

During his trial Leeman’s lawyer said that Leeman intended to repay the money but a number of financial hardships kept him from doing so.

Leeman was on the Lansing City Council from 1996 to 2007 and was president in 2006 and 2007.