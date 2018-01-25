“Bubbles” Pet Of The Day January 25

Meet “Bubbles”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bubbles is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire mix girl. She is a high-energy youngster who would love an active home to keep her busy. Bubbles needs some work on her manners and would do best in a home with older kids. She gets along well with other dogs and would enjoy a canine playmate. Bubbles is a goofball who will be a great addition in a home with experienced dog owners. She has been neutered, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

