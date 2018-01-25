Apple previews iOS 11.3

This spring Apple says it will roll out iOS 11.3 with new ways to experience augmented reality on iPhones and iPads.

The new update will include new features to show battery health and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced.

A new Health Records feature will combine hospitals, clinics and the existing Health app making it easier for consumers to see their available medical data.

iOS 11.3 also introduces four new Animoji’s for users with an iPhone X. Users will soon be able to express themselves as a lion, bear, dragon or skull.

Business Chat will be a new way for users to communicate directly with businesses in Messages. User will be able to have a conversation with a service representative, schedule an appointment or make purchases using Apple Pay in the Messages app.

