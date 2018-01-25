6 Sports Team of the Week: Okemos Chieftains boys basketball

(WLNS) – As the final buzzer sounded friday at East Lansing and Okemos won by 5 points (60-55), the Chieftains found themselves in somewhat new territory, tied for first in the CAAC Blue.

“We feel really good I think we’re at by far the most confident we have been and the guys are working together.” said sixth year coach Jeff Wonch. “I feel like they are more confident than they have been all season long so we’re gonna feed that and keep working to our strengths.” continued the Chieftains coach.

Okemos’ biggest strength this season has been the balance the Chieftains have found as a unit during the four game win streak the team is currently on (their last loss coming 12/29/17.)

“The more we play as a team throughout the season and practice, the more comfortable we get with each other, and the more experience we have in those scenarios and then when we get them later on in the season we can execute better and we can finish them.” said Okemos senior forward Gerald Sambaer III.

After a couple of seasons where the Chieftains did not quite finish where they had hoped to, this Okemos team believes it could bring the program its first divisional title in seven years (2011.)

“We believe that as a team when we’re competing and we’re playing together as a unit we can compete with a lot of teams in the area so the key to that is just keeping that going.” said Sambaer.

“We just start to run our plays and get the whole entire team scoring and everything.” added Chieftain senior Jordan Henry.

“Our job is to just to keep these guys grounded and playing as hard as they can every night.” Wonch said this week as Okemos prepares to face Lansing Eastern Friday

Congratulations to the Okemos Chieftains, our 6 Sports Team of the Week.