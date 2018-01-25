This week’s 6 Sports Player of the Week honor goes to DeWitt Panther senior guard Grace George. She’s having a standout senior season on the courts and she’s handling it all with… grace.
Watch the video above to see why she has earned this week’s nod.
6 Sports Player of the Week: Grace George DeWitt girls basketball
