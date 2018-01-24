U.S. Olympic Committee announces investigation into sex abuse

By Published: Updated:
Larry Nassar looks at the gallery in the court during the sixth day of his sentencing hearing Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which is the sport's national governing organization and trains Olympians. (Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee has announced an independent investigation intended to determine how the sexual abuse attributed to former USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar could have gone on as long as it did.

Scott Blackmun said the third-party investigation will attempt to determine “who knew what and when” when it comes to Nassar.

Nassar on Wednesday was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Blackmun praised the recent resignations of three USA Gymnastics board members, but said all current directors in the organization must also step down.

Blackmun said the U.S. Olympic Committee is “incredibly sorry” and did not ensure that the girls and young women were not given a safe opportunity to pursue their dreams.