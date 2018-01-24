U.S. Olympic Committee announces investigation into sex abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee has announced an independent investigation intended to determine how the sexual abuse attributed to former USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar could have gone on as long as it did.

Scott Blackmun said the third-party investigation will attempt to determine “who knew what and when” when it comes to Nassar.

Nassar on Wednesday was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Blackmun praised the recent resignations of three USA Gymnastics board members, but said all current directors in the organization must also step down.

Blackmun said the U.S. Olympic Committee is “incredibly sorry” and did not ensure that the girls and young women were not given a safe opportunity to pursue their dreams.