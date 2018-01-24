Southbound US-127 to be closed until Thursday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Southbound US-127 is closed at Cedar Street in Mason due to an accident involving the South Street bridge.

The preferred detour is to exit at Holt Road and turn right. Take a left at College Road and continue south for five miles until Kipp Road. Turn left and you can reenter US127 southbound.

The expressway is expected to be closed until Thursday morning.

The South Street bridge is still being evaluated, so there is no known estimated opening date for that.