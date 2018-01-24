Skubick: After a pause for the State of the State the battle over tax cuts resume

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Rick Snyder is getting some bi-partisan push back from his warning last night that lawmakers should be careful about tax cuts.

Entering the House chamber for his last State of the State, the governor is at odds with both parties on tax cuts.

It’s not that he opposes the concept.

He is worried, however, that lawmakers looking for votes back home will spend too much for those cuts.

“We have a broken culture when we say spend money or cut taxes for short term benefit and leave the kids the bill,” said Snyder.

Sen. Jack Brandenburg said, “I don’t think we’re mortgaging the future of our kids.”

The senate has voted to hike the personal income tax exemption to $5,000, which is $800 over the governor recommendation and this week the House will likely boost it by $4,800.

And the Republican House Speaker argues the state can afford it despite the governors warning.

“Our taxpayers deserve tax relief,” said Rep. Tom Leonard. “Absolutely the budget continues to grow over the past five or six years.”

The governor worries if the election year spending gets out of hand, it could create a deficit.

Senate Republican leader Arlan Meekhof counters: what deficit?

“We have a billion dollars in the rainy day fund. I don’t see a deficit.”

Many Democrats support the tax cut and wonder why the governor was not worried about deficits when he cut business taxes.

“First of all he wasn’t worried when he cut corporate taxes,” claims Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr. “You noticed that. It’s ok to give savings as long as it actually doesn’t help real people.”

At this read it’s the governor vs. everybody as they agree to disagree on how much money you should get back.