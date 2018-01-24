Second MSU Trustee calls on Lou Anna K. Simon to resign

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Trustee Dianne Byrum said earlier today that changes are needed to push Michigan State University forward.

Her full statement reads:

“It is clear that the public has lost confidence in the current administration of Michigan State University, and changes are needed to move the university forward.

First, I support the resignation of President Simon, effective immediately, and I support the investigation by the Attorney General that will provide a full accounting of what happened and take an important step toward restoring trust, which has understandably been shaken.

Second, I am disgusted by the abhorrent comments made earlier this week by Trustee Joel Ferguson, who does not speak for other members of the MSU Board in any way.

Unfortunately, through this terrible situation, the university has been tone deaf, unresponsive, unapologetic and insensitive to the victims. As a woman who has always fought for womens’ rights and victims’ rights, and encouraged women in all areas, it is deeply troubling to me that so much pain and suffering has been caused by my alma mater.

A full public accounting, top to bottom, is long overdue and I support it, along with a change in the current administration and a change to the culture at Michigan State University. We owe it to the victims, the public and ourselves to do the right thing and let the healing begin.”