Reactions to MSU President Simon’s resignation

“President Simon has offered her resignation to the Board of Trustees, and we will accept it. We agree with Dr. Simon that it is now time for change. President Simon has served with distinction as MSU’s President for 13 years and has been a constant presence at the university for more than 40 years. She literally has devoted her entire professional life to this institution, and more than anyone else has helped make MSU a national and international leader in higher education. We will be working through the details of transition with President Simon through the rest of the week and will announce them as soon as we can. Many are aware President Simon delayed returning to the faculty to lead through the challenges the university has been facing. We greatly appreciate her integrity, her many contributions, and her willingness to continue to serve through transition.”

– Brian Breslin, Chair, MSU Board of Trustees

“I’m sad that it had to come to this but it is a change that unfortunately needed to happen based on on the way the board has been tone deaf in their handlings of the biggest sexual assault case in American history. I’m hopeful this will start the domino effect of a change in MSU’s leadership and start promoting a safe campus for both students and children.”

– Larissa Boyce, victim/survivor of Larry Nassar

“We need to see new blood in terms of the institutional leadership. We need someone to take the lead and say that we’re not afraid to make change at this institution. We thank President Simon for all her leadership. The work that she has done has been incredible, academically and research focused, the things that she’s been able to bring and fundraise for the institution and acknowledging all of that. We need to be able to look at what other institutions are doing right now for the 21st century and going forward for the future.”

– Lorenzo Santavicca, ASMSU Student Body President

“This is a necessary step to take in order for the university to begin seriously addressing a broken system that allowed more than 160 young women to be sexually assaulted by a university employee. Survivors deserve to be heard. Survivors also deserve assurance that the people in charge of their education and safety—all the way to the very top—will be held accountable.”

– Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, (D) Flint

“I am glad Lou Anna Simon finally did the right thing. The university’s response to this crisis simply hasn’t been good enough, and I hope that changes going forward for the sake of both the victims and the entire Michigan State University community. I look forward to working with the new interim president throughout the House’s inquiry and the state budget process to help the university be transparent about what happened over the past 20 years and to improve its Title IX procedures in order to better protect students.”

– Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard, (R) DeWitt

“Tonight’s decision by Lou Anna Simon to resign, while difficult, is the right one. With it, our community began the important process of moving forward. Under new leadership, the university must make the necessary changes to ensure something like this never happens again and provide every level of support to the survivors so that they, the institution and our community can begin to heal.”

– House Minority Leader Sam Singh, (D) East Lansing and MSU alum