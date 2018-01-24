Nassar to court: “I will carry your words with me the rest of my days”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After six days of gut-wrenching testimony from more than 150 victims, former USA Gymnastics and MSU doctor Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing is coming to an end today.

What started as a four-day hearing is now in its seventh as more and more women and girls have found the strength to come forward and testify about the abuse they suffered at Nassar’s hands.

And today the judge will have sentenced Nassar for his crimes.

But before that sentence was given out three more victims came forward and shared their stories of how Nassar’s sexual abuse has played a role in their lives to this day.

When they finished their statements the disgraced former doctor had his turn to speak to his victims and the court.

Nassar told the court, “Your words these past several days have had a significant emotional impact on me. What I’m feeling pales compared to what you’re feeling. I am shaken to my core.”

Just before Nassar spoke a member of his defense team told the court that the attorneys had received death threats directed at their families.

Nassar faced a minimum of 25 to 40 years in prison through a plea agreement.

He has already pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography crimes.

Later this month he faces a third sentence for a guilty plea to sexual assault in Eaton County.

In addition to the criminal convictions, Nassar faces civil lawsuit filed by at least 140 women and girls, most in federal court in Grand Rapids, against MSU, USA Gymnastics, John Geddert and Twistars gymnastics club in Dimondale, which Geddert owns.

The women and girls all say Nassar sexually abused them.

Most of them say the abuse happened at MSU, a USA Gymnastics event or at Twistars.

The lawsuits allege that the organizations knew or should have known that Nassar was sexually abusing women and girls and failed to protect them.