Nassar survivors reflect after sentencing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been a whirlwind of emotions surrounding Larry Nassar and for the more than 150 women who stepped forward to share their stories during the 7 day hearing, Wednesday’s sentencing offers a bit of relief.

Shortly after the Nassar’s sentencing hearing, a news conference was held where nearly a dozen survivors voiced their opinions.

All expressed a similar perspective…while Nassar’s sentencing is a step in the right direction, there’s still a lot of work to do and a lot of unanswered questions.

“Today was one of the hardest days of my life (fighting back tears)…but if it were not for these women all week speaking their truth, I would not be able to stand here and speak in front of you right now,” said Akemi (Taryn) Look; Nassar survivor.

“Today was only the beginning,” Rachel Denhollander stated; Nassar survivor.

Larry Nassar was sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison inside an Ingham County courtroom Wednesday and while his sentence comes as some satisfaction for the dozens of survivors, many feel outraged and say Nassar’s sentencing is only the beginning of a very long process.

“Why could Nassar get away with sexually abusing little girls for so very long, how could two major institutions surrounding him so abhorrently fail at protecting the children and women under their care,” said Denhollander.

The women who continue to stand their ground and speak their truth say Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics must be held accountable.

“They don’t understand the pain this is causing,” said Lindsey Lemke; Nassar Survivor.

“This is about the institutions that protected him,” Look stated.

“I do not trust the board of trustees, I do not trust President Simon,” said Jessica Smith; Nassar Survivor.

For these women….these survivors, the healing process has only just begun and for them they say it’s time for MSU and USAG to come clean.

“They say they’re listening but they are not hearing our cries,” Larissa Boyce stated; Nassar Survivor.