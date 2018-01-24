Nassar sentence: 40 to 175 years in prison

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has sentenced disgraced former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40-175 years in prison

He was facing a minimum of 25 to 40 years.

The former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven people in Ingham County, all but one charge is related to his role as a doctor.

More than 150 women have come forward to speak over the last seven days during his sentencing hearings. Many went into detail about the abuse, saying it happened while Nassar worked as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Some women testified last week that they were sexually abused by Nassar before he was even a doctor.

A handful of Olympians and dozens of former MSU athletes have come forward saying Nassar abused them.

The sports range from gymnasts, to dancers, to softball players and beyond.

Women testified this week saying the abuse happened while they competed during the Olympics, at the Karolyi Ranch training camp in Texas, MSU, and his home in Holt.

On Wednesday, the court heard from three women before the judge handed down the sentence, the last to speak was Rachael Denhollander. She’s one of the first to come forward about the abuse.

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on three federal child pornography charges.

He will serve that sentence consecutively to the state cases.