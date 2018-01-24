MSU Trustee Joel Ferguson apologizes for Nassar comments

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Joel Ferguson, vice chairman of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, has apologized for comments he made Monday when talking about the Larry Nassar case during a radio interview.

Ferguson issued his apology through a spokeswoman.

“Joel Ferguson deeply regrets the inadvertent comment he made on a local radio program that trivialized the experience of the victims of Larry Nassar,” said a statement issued by Ferguson’s spokeswoman, Kelly Rossman-McKinney.

“He recognizes the suffering of these young women and had intended to refer to it as ‘the Nassar tragedy.’ Mr. Ferguson deeply regrets his comment and apologizes to those he offended,” the statement said.

Ferguson made the comments while talking on a Lansing sports talk show.

When asked about the case, which involves a former MSU doctor molesting more than 200 patients, Ferguson said: “I think the young ladies who have been wronged by this person, I think in the case there will be a–you can never use money to completely make over people’s pain and suffering, but there’s going to be something happen in their favor.”