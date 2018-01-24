MSU now under investigation by NCAA due to Larry Nassar

The NCAA is now investigating Michigan State University in regards to its handling of Larry Nassar.

Late Tuesday evening the chief legal officer with the NCAA confirmed a letter of inquiry was provided to Michigan State University officials regarding potential rules violations related to the assaults Larry Nassar perpetrated against girls and young women, including some student-athletes at Michigan State.

There are many by-laws in the NCAA constitution and under the section of Principles for Conduct of Intercollegiate Athletics, many require the protection of student-athletes while on-campus. It’s these by-laws NCAA officials want to see if Michigan State University violated in its handling of Larry Nassar.

MSU employed Nassar when many of these sexual assaults took place. In addition, a good number of these incidents happened on-campus and victims testified they reported Nassar to multiple MSU officials, but nothing was done.

Michigan State University officials confirmed the investigation by the NCAA. Here is the statement from MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis.

“Since my first day on the job as athletic director, my focus has always been on the student-athlete. They are at the core of our athletic department mission statement. Our first priority has always been and will always be their health and safety. In regards to the letter we received from the NCAA last night, the athletic compliance and university general counsel offices are preparing a comprehensive response. Michigan State University will cooperate with any investigation.”

If a punishment is handed down by the NCAA, it’s nearly impossible to predict. Under the section regarding penalties the NCAA can hand down it reads:

“The committee decides penalties case-by-case. Each case is unique, and applying case precedent is difficult (if not impossible) because all cases are different. Each case has its own aggravating and mitigating factors, and the committee considers both sides in assessing penalties.”