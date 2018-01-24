Michigan’s U.S. Senators call for MSU President to resign

Michigan’s two U.S. senators joined a growing chorus of people calling on MSU President Lou Anna Simon to resign in the wake of the controversy surrounding Larry Nassar.

Nassar, a former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven patients in Ingham County, several more in Eaton County, and to possession of child pornography.

A judge sentenced Nassar today to 40 to 175 years for the Ingham County case. A federal judge sentenced Nassar to 60 years in prison for the child pornography case. An Eaton County judge will sentence Nassar next week.

But Nassar, a high profile and once world-renowned doctor, has been accused of assaulting and molesting more than 150 women over the last 20 years. More than 150 spoke at Nassar’s sentencing hearing, which lasted a week and ended today with his Ingham County sentence. Several of those who testified were Olympic gold medal winners.

Most, if not all of those 150+ women are also suing Nassar, MSU, USA Gymnastics, and the local Twistars Gymnastics Club, which also employed him. The women accuse the groups of ignoring warnings and signs that Nassar abused women and girls over the course of all those years. Some women say they warned MSU employees as far back as the late 1990’s.

MSU has denied knowing about any of those warnings, except for one lone 2014 case, until a lawsuit and news story broke the scandal open in late 2016. MSU fired Nassar shortly afterwards.

MSU has also sought to be removed as a plaintiff in the civil suit.

But Simon has come under criticism for her handling of the scandal. The Michigan House voted overwhelmingly in a show of no confidence.

Now Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow are joining those calls.

“It has become clear that the leadership at Michigan State University has failed to adequately prevent, address or respond to the victimization of young women and girls on its campus, and the crisis at MSU continues despite today’s verdict,” Peters said in a statement. “Michigan State University has a long way to go in rebuilding trust with its students, athletes, faculty, alumni and the entire state of Michigan. To do so, it must have new leadership. As an MSU alumnus, I add my voice to those calling for President Simon’s resignation, and I will work in the U.S. Senate to address the failures that led us to this day.”

Stabenow also tweeted, saying “It’s clear that it’s in the best interest of these courageous survivors, their families, and our State for President Lou Anna Simon to resign.”