Judge Aquilina to Nassar: “I’ve just signed your death warrant”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After hearing seven days of girls and women share their abuse experiences at the hands of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina shared a message from the bench.

“I try to treat everybody as family,” said the judge prior to sentencing. “I was raised on old-country values. I’m not really well-liked because I speak out.”

The judge added “I believe the survivors. I believe in individualized sentencing.”

“It was not treatment what you did, it was not medical.”

“I would not send my dogs to you, sir.”

She read a part of a letter that Nassar wrote the court last week.

In the portion she read Nassar makes mention of the pornography possession that he pleaded guilty to in federal court and how he defended his actions.

Nassar, in the letter, claims he was being manipulated by the Attorney General’s Office and Judge Aquilina.

The letter also stated, “Hell hath no fury than a woman scorned” and said that “stories are being fabricated” by victims.

Nassar had already had a plea agreement in place that stated he would get a minimum of 25 to 40 years in prison for digitally penetrating girls under the guise of medical treatment between 1998 and 2015.

He has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Next week he is scheduled to be sentenced on more assault convictions in Eaton County.