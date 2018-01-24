Family shares hilarious “professional” photos

A series of “professional” photographs have gone viral over the hilarious depiction of a Missouri family.

Dave and Pam Zaring say they were very surprised when they received the images shot by a photographer they paid around $250 to take their family portraits.

In a post to social media Pam wrote, “This is NOT a joke. We paid a photographer for a family photo shoot. She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. Feel free to share. I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up… again, this is NOT a joke – final product.”

The family says they got a kick out of the photos and want to advice people getting professional photos taken to do more research and wait to pay until after seeing the final product.