Crime Stoppers: 3 People wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

They are pictured from left to right:

Sonia Jeannette Cervantes is a 50-year-old white female who stands 5’7” tall and weighs 140 pounds. Chapman has black hair and brown eyes. Ms. Cervantes has a Felony Warrant for Retail Fraud out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Gabriel Gallegos is a 41-year-old white female who stands 6’01” tall and weighs 175 pounds. Mr. Gallegos has a Felony Warrant for Aggravated Assault out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Monquel Dejuan Paulk is a 27-year-old black male who stands 5’09″and weighs 260 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Paulk has a Felony Warrant for Burglary out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.