Twistars owner John Geddert announces his retirement to gym community

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One day after USA Gymnastics suspended John Geddert, owner of Twistars Gymnastics, he sent a letter to members of the gym and their families saying he’s retiring.

“This has been part of my exit strategy to retire at age 60. Well 60 is here.”

In the letter, Geddert says his retirement process began last fall, and he has been reducing his coaching responsibilities over time.

On Monday, USAG announced it suspended Geddert “under the interim measures provisions of Section 10.5 of USA Gymnastics’ Bylaws.” It declined to comment any further.

In Geddert’s letter to gym members, he also denies these allegations made by USAG, saying he is disappointed.

“Everything about our work is about safe, successful gymnastics. That’s why I am so incredibly disappointed in USA Gymnastics’ recent letter and its false allegations that I have violated Safe Sport Policy,” the letter reads.

It continues: “I know I’m not perfect. Like all of our coaches, I am deeply committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our students. I know my shortcomings as a coach: I have high expectations and high standards and I am passionate about coaching our gymnasts to realize their full potential. Sometimes the intensity is challenging — both for our gymnasts and their coaches.”

In the letter, Geddert adds that he will fight the allegations at the “appropriate time” saying that during Nassar’s sentencing is not the right place for it.

Geddert was the head coach of the USA Gymnastics team during the 2012 Olympics.

He led the “Fierce Five” – as they became known – to the team gold medal.

More than 140 women and girls are alleging in a civil lawsuit that Twistars Gymnastics Club, its owner John Geddert, MSU, and USA Gymnastics failed to protect them from Nassar’s sexual abuse.

Nassar faces a minimum of 25 to 40 years in prison and a maximum sentence of up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls in Ingham County. He also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three in Eaton County. He admitted to possessing child pornography in a separate case as well.