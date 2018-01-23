Skubick: Gov. Snyder looks beyond State of the State message

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his final State of the State message tonight and he talked to 6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick about this important night.

The governor knows how he wants tonight to play out. “I’m going to finish strong. I’m going to run to the tape.”

This the eighth state of the state for this lame duck governor who started his day meeting with Republican senators.

He focused on his past accomplishments and offered a new program to create regional high-tech education centers around the state and develop more talent and skilled trades.

Before the governor’s first speech he was at 52 percent approval with the voters. Tonight it’s down some 14 points.

The senate Democratic leader says the attitude toward the governor is “let’s turn the page” as he reflects on the Snyder years as “the missed opportunity decade.”

So what grade would Sen. Jim Ananich give the outgoing governor? “I’m one of the few teachers in the place. I’d probably send a note home to speak to his parents. It’s an incomplete (laughter). It’s been a missed opportunity.”

Obviously, the always upbeat governor disagrees. He is concerned, however, about lawmakers who want to spend too much money on election year tax cuts to get votes back home. That could produce a deficit.

The last thing he wants to do is hand off a deficit to the next governor. “Yeah, I’d not want to do that. That wouldn’t be right in my view,” agreed Gov. Snyder.

The governor is as geeked about his job today as he was seven years.

He is clear on the message he wants to deliver. “I’m not leaving town,” insisted Gov. Snyder.

A swipe at former Gov. Jennifer Granholm who did leave?

You be the judge.