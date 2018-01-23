Pothole season could be the worst in years

Expect a worse than normal pothole season. That’s what both local and state road officials are saying after a noticeably high number of freeze-thaw cycles so far this winter season.

Rain puddles in January are never a good thing for roadways, your car, and for people like Managing Director of the Ingham County Road Commission Bill Conklin.

“The thawing, the rain and the re-freezing is really the worst set of circumstances for roads in the winter time.”

Our current winter season has provided temperatures that have gone above and below freezing within a 24-hour period at least 7 times in January alone. These freeze-thaw cycles cause potholes and there’s plenty of them already popping up.

“If this continues in February and March,” says Conklin, “it could be a fairly rough pothole season.”

It’s not just Ingham County roads, but state highways and interstates as well, causing MDOT crews to start their patchwork a lot sooner than normal.

“We do have crews out patching potholes right now,” says MDOT Engineer of Operations Field Services Mark Geib. “It is a little bit earlier than normal because typically it’s the spring thaw that really brings the potholes out and then we’re going at it full time.”

With up to 50% of the nearly 1,300 miles of roadway in Ingham county currently containing potholes, and many of these stretches not due for major overlay roadwork for a year or two, Conklin wants to send out a warning.

“I would have folks being cautious if they are travelling Waverly Road between Lansing Road and St. Joe Highway. Portions of St. Joe Highway itself, plus Lake Lansing Road west of Wood Street going into the city of Lansing. The older portions of Okemos Road, perhaps North of Mount Hope Road up through Meridian Township there as well.”