Meridian Twp. allows victim of Nassar to face him during sentencing: “We share her pain.”

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – During day six of Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing, the court was reintroduced to a woman whose statement was read last week.

Her name is Brianne Randall. She’s the woman who reported Nassar’s abuse to the Meridian Township Police Department in 2004.

Meridian Township paid for Randall to travel here from Seattle.

“We wanted her to be able to share her pain with other survivors in front of Nassar,” Meridian Twp. Manager Frank Walsh said. “We share her pain.”

Walsh declined to comment any further.

When Randall took to the podium, she thanks Judge Rosemarie Aquilina for allowing her to speak.

She then directed her comments to Nassar.

“I reported you to police immediately and had a rape kit done,” she said. “The police questioned you and you had the audacity to tell them I had misunderstood this treatment because I was not comfortable with my body.”

According to her statement from last week, after Randall reported the abuse, the Meridian Township Police contacted her family and asked them to come in for a meeting with Nassar

At this meeting, Nassar told her parents it was simply a misunderstanding.

Randall said there was no investigation.

“Sadly, they took your word instead of mine,” she said to Nassar.

And had the police listened, she said the abuse could have been stopped several years ago.

“Mr. Nassar’s abuse went on for too long, because nobody was listening to us,” Randall said.

As their statements continue to stream live for the world to see, she hopes that people will not only watch but listen.

“Today I ask all parents, police, institutions including MSU and USAG and other authority figures to please listen to children when they report abuse and take action,” Randall said.