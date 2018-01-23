Local lawmakers react to Gov. Snyder’s final State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The who’s who of state politics were in attendance Tuesday night as Governor Rick Snyder gave his eighth and final state of the state address.

The message Snyder was trying to send was clear, Michigan has come back, and it has come back strong.

“There’s no question that Michigan is a far better state today than in 2010,” Snyder said. “Seventy-six percent of all the research and development in the US auto industry happens right here in. We dominate that field and we’re going to keep that leadership.”

Snyder talked about Michigan’s improvements in jobs, innovation and mentioned how far he feels the state has come since he took office.

“We’ve created over 540,000 private sector jobs, we rank number one in the great lakes states, number six in the nation, and to put that number in perspective for you that’s more than the populations of Grand Rapids, Warren, Sterling Heights, Marquette, Traverse City and Muskegon combined, that’s how many jobs we’ve created.”

However, some of our local lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Rep. Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, feel differently.

“Well I thought he was talking about two Michigans tonight you know, the Michigan that he brought forward, but there’s a group of citizens throughout the state who don’t feel this economy is working for them,” Singh said.

Democrats say the governor may have moved the state forward in some ways, like technology and investment in business, but claim he’s left behind many Michiganders in the process.

“I think a lot of people do not feel like this supposed comeback – like they are part of it, they feel left behind,” Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said Tuesday night. “I’ll tell you the government should never leave you behind, it should never lie to you, and it should never spend all of your tax dollars while they give huge breaks to corporations that didn’t see the results we expected.”

However, Republican counterparts say, when it comes to the state of Michigan, the numbers speak for themselves.

“Unemployment is nearly a third of what it was since the governor took over, over 500,000 private sector jobs have been created and over $20 billion in debt has been eliminated,” House Speaker Rep. Tom Leonard, R-Dewitt, said. “So, again, we have come a long way, we’ve got a long way to go, good is never good enough for the hard working taxpayers of this state.”