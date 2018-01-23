Employees raise money to fight cancer during “Suits and Sneakers” event

Auto Owners Insurance associates are supporting a good cause today they’re raising money to fight cancer by wearing tennis shoes to work.

It’s a small gesture that could safe a life.

Donating five dollars in exchange for a little exercise and the chance to educate others about cancer prevention.

“To increase awareness of ways that we can possibly reduce the risk is just a great cause,” says Executive Vice President of Auto Owners Insurance, Carolyn Muller.

Muller says each year, Auto Owners employees across the country participate in the “Suits and Sneakers” day event where associates raise money and promote a healthy lifestyle by wearing tennis shoes to work.

“They just really appreciate being able to give back and over the last 10 years we’ve given over $260,000 to American Cancer Society,” says Muller.

Michigan State University has also been getting in on the action.

Sparty, the MSU Dance Team, and Men’s Basketball Coach, Tom Izzo and his wife Lupe man the doors and have a little fun while greeting associates and encouraging them to learn more about preventative methods.

“This motivates people to realize that unfortunately every one of us is going to be touched one way or another and the more we can do in the front end, the better things will be in the back end,” says Izzo.

These employees say that’s a step in the right direction.

The “Suits and Sneakers” event is part of a larger nationwide campaign called “Coaches vs. Cancer.”