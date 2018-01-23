Eaton County deputies investigate home invasion

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Deputies with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help as they investigate a home invasion in Hamlin Township.

It happened Monday afternoon in the 8000 block of Tucker Road.

According to deputies a person in the house was sleeping when he heard someone break in through a locked door.

The suspect walked into the bedroom, saw the resident and ran away.

Deputies say the suspect is a stocky black man, wearing dark clothing and a dark colored Carhartt-style coat.

He was driving what appeared to be 2010 Impala.

If you have any information that may help call Sgt. Scott Brooks at 517-543-5458.