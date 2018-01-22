Statewide average gas prices tumble

(WLNS) – Drivers in Michigan are catching a break at the gas pump, with prices falling and average of about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.61 per gallon. Prices are about 31 cents more than at the same point last year.

Online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com reports that the average gasoline prices in Lansing have fallen 14.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.56.

Those prices were 33.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

“After several weeks of rising gasoline prices, it appears that perhaps the tide has turned and the bigger increases have started to fade,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The Detroit-area’s average decreased about 5 cents to about $2.61 per gallon.